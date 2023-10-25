Glenn Maxwell had an unforgettable outing in the ODI World Cup on Wednesday (Oct 25) as he smashed the ball 360 degrees at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Maxwell in scoring 106 runs in the Indian capital smashed the record for fastest hundred in the ODI World Cup, previously held by Aiden Markram of South Africa for a solitary 18 days. However, the record-breaker was not pleased with the organisers despite playing one of the most memorable innings in the history of the tournament. Fastest @cricketworldcup ton and a brilliant run out 💫



Glenn Maxwell is the Player of the Match for a sensational day in the ODI World Cup.

"Well, I had something like that light show happen at Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game," Maxwell said during the post-match presentation.

"And I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to readjust and I just think it's the dumbest idea for cricketers."

"So I just try and cover up as much as I possibly can and ignore it but it's a horrible, horrible idea. Great for the fans, horrible for the players,” he added.

Maxwell was seen covering his eyes after the light show took center stage during the drinks break in Netherlands’ innings. Though he did not have much time to spend on the field as the Dutch were bowled out for 90 in 21 overs, he did mention the trouble he had readjusting after the light show. This is not the first time he has faced a similar incident with Big Bash cricket also exploring the idea in the past.

Maxwell was on show as he smashed 106 off 44 to put Australia in the ascendency, his knock included 8 sixes and 9 fours and struck at a strike rate of 240. Logan van Beek’s 74/4 would prove to be just a consolation in front of the Aussies bowling attack. This is also the fastest hundred by an Australian in the ODI format while he also ranks fourth in the list for the fastest ODI World Cup hundred, having amassed a 52-ball ton in 2015.

Chasing 400, the Netherlands were bowled out for just 90 after they surrendered against a resolute attack led by Adam Zampa and Co. The spinner maestro scalped four while every other bowler got at least one wicket including Mitchell Starc, skipper Pat Cummins, and others. After Maxwell’s record-breaking 40-ball hundred, Australia bowled out the Netherlands to win by 309 runs. Australia now have three wins from five matches and look solid for a place in the semifinals before taking on arch-rivals New Zealand on Saturday.