World Cup 2023: Cinema experience for spectators? Free popcorn, cold drinks to be provided at Wankhede Stadium

After making water free at all World Cup stadiums, spectators will be served free popcorn and cold drinks at the Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai Cricket Association took the decision after the South Africa vs Bangladesh match on Tuesday (Oct 24).

MCA President Amol Kale said he proposed the idea which was accepted and that the association will bear all the costs associated with the exercise. The decision could potentially help draw massive crowds at the stadium, especially during the neutral matches.

“I had proposed to provide free one-time popcorn and cold drinks to all fans who turn up to watch World Cup games. It will be for non-hospitality areas. Once their tickets are stamped, free popcorn and coke will be given to each fan," Kale was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"The MCA will bear the cost of it. We will be starting this from India vs Sri Lanka game and it will be done till the semis. The MCA Apex members have agreed to the proposal,” he added.

The Wankhede Stadium has three matches left in its kitty for the World Cup. India take on Sri Lanka on November 2 before Afghanistan square up against Australia on November 7. The first semifinal will take place here as well, with the top team on the points table meeting the fourth-placed team.

Apart from the free popcorn and cold drinks, MCA will also unveil the statue of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on November 1. The statue will be unveiled in the area outside the MCA lounge where a roundabout has been created.

BCCI announces free water

On the opening day of the World Cup earlier this month, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that spectators and fans will be provided with free mineral and packaged drinking water across all stadium venues in the country.

"I am proud to announce that we're providing FREE mineral and packaged drinking water for spectators at stadiums across India. Stay hydrated and enjoy the games! Let's create unforgettable memories during CWC 2023!" announced Jay Shah.

Despite being the centre of the cricketing world, the basic amenities at most Indian stadiums have remained dismal over the years. While stadiums in SENA countries encourage the public to have a good time, Indian spectators often find themselves manoeuvring a thousand regulations to watch a match. However, the recent announcements are expected to ease the spectators' experience.

(With inputs from agencies)