ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI announces free drinking water for all fans at stadiums

Hours before the start of the ICC World Cup in India, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that spectators and fans will be provided with free mineral and packaged drinking water across all stadium venues in the country.

Shah, who has been behind the introduction of several monumental decisions (equal pay for women players, women's IPL) announced the rather small but often overlooked necessity. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter to make the announcement.

"Exciting times ahead as we anticipate the first ball of @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023!" posted Shah.

"I am proud to announce that we're providing FREE mineral and packaged drinking water for spectators at stadiums across India. Stay hydrated and enjoy the games! Let's create unforgettable memories during CWC 2023!" he added.

Despite being the centre of the cricketing world, the basic amenities at most Indian stadiums have remained dismal, over the years. While stadiums in SENA countries encourage the public to have a good time, Indian spectators often find themselves manoeuvring a thousand regulations to watch a match.

Fans laud BCCI

The fans were visibly impressed by the move and lauded BCCI and Shah for it.

"A very great gesture. Thank you @BCCI . None of the other cricket boards would have done this before. Great time for Indian cricket and cricket fans," posted one netizen, while another added: "We all are free to say anything to Jay Shah but the positive changes he has bought in World Cricket especially Indian Cricket is phenomenal."

The marquee tournament is being held across ten different venues in India.

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad Eden Gardens in Kolkata Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and MCA International Stadium in Pune

While Wankhede Stadium will host the first semi-final on November 15, the second knockout with take place at the iconic Eden Gardens, a day later. The big finale will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium - the largest cricket stadium in the world on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.

The first match of the World Cup got underway between England and New Zealand with the former batting first.

