ODI World Cup 2023: SA skipper Temba Bavuma clarifies sleeping during Captains' Day event

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma made the headlines during the Captains' Meet on the eve of ODI World Cup 2023 for not a cricketing reason. The Proteas skipper was caught sleeping during the event and the image made the rounds on social media. The skipper has now clarified the incident.

Bavuma, while replying to an X post by England's Barmy Army, wrote, "I blame the camera angle, I wasn’t sleeping." Have a look at the post here:

Notably, England's Barmy Army posted a picture of Bavuma where he seems to be sleeping during the event with the caption: "Temba Bavuma has just fallen asleep in the World Cup captain's conference."

The captains were together for a press meet at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ODI World Cup starts Thursday, October 5 with defending champions England taking on 2015 and 2019 runners-up New Zealand in the opening game.

England are strong favourites to not only win the rematch of the 2019 World Cup finalists but the whole tournament. English skipper Jos Buttler, however, has shrugged off the defending champions tag and said that they are not under any pressure.

"We're not trying to defend anything. We're trying to go there and win a World Cup. We're in exactly the same position as every other team,” Buttler said on the eve of the tournament. The Three Lions, however, could be without Ben Stokes who Buttler said is not 100% fit for the opener.

As for New Zealand, the Kiwis are for sure without their regular skipper Kane Williamson who is recovering from an ACL injury suffered during the IPL 2023. The onus is on Devon Conway to give New Zealand strong starts at the top in Williamson's absence.