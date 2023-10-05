ODI World Cup 2023: No spotlight helps team, says former New Zealand player Grant Elliott before England game

Former New Zealand player Grant Elliott thinks not being in the spotlight during tournaments like the ODI World Cup helps the Black Caps. The comments come as New Zealand get ready to face England in the opening game of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday, October 5 in Ahmedabad.

"No spotlight on the team and individuals…always under the radar and no following circus of press to jump on every false comment or mistake in the field,” said Elliott while talking to the Indian Express.

Also Read: Defending champions England set to take on New Zealand in tournament opener

The player, who was the architect of New Zealand's semi-final win in 2015 against South Africa, also observed that New Zealand seem to come together in the major tournaments. Notably, the Kiwis are the only ones to reach the semi-final in the last four editions, including back-to-back finals in 2015 and 2019.

“We seem to come together so well in world tournaments and probably one of the reasons we seem to always punch above our weight,” said Elliott.

Talking about his own performance in the 2015 World Cup semi-final against the Proteas, Elliott said: "The only conversation I remember is when (Daniel) Vettori came down with 5 to win off two balls, and said ‘it’s up to you now, you need to take both deliveries’. Yes, my heart started pumping!”

The former Kiwi batsman also hoped that a win in 2023 would be significant for the fans back home in getting the Black Caps as much recognition as All Black - New Zealand's national rugby team.

“You can’t walk down the street being an All Black. Black Caps are still very much under the radar compared to rugby. I think we like it that way,” he said. “Most Kiwis grow up wanting to be an All Black. Maybe 2023 can change that for the 13-year-old watching them lift the trophy.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE