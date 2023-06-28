ODI WC: Wasim Akram criticises PCB over schedule drama, calls it 'unnecessary'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the schedule of the ODI WC on June 27. The quadrennial tournament will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. Just after the announcement of the schedule, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that their participation is subjected to clearance by the government. Notably, Pakistan had also asked for a change in venue of some matches but the demand was rejected.

Reacting on PCB's statement, former Pak skipper Wasim Akram has called out his own board and termed the whole shebang 'unnecessary'

"There's no issue at all. You have to play wherever the match is, end of discussion. This is unnecessary. Ask the Pakistan players, they don't care whether it's Ahmedabad or anywhere else. They will play according to the schedule," Akram told reporters in Pakistan.

Akram also reacted to PCB's earlier stance of boycotting the World Cup after India decided not to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament. The regional tournament will now be played under a hybrid model with only four games to be played in Pakistan and rest shifting to Sri Lanka (including all of India's games.)

"I'm all for ego. If you have an understanding of the situation then speak on the matter, by all means, but also learn to move on. There is no point in saying 'we will do this if that doesn't happen'. Try to judge whether you can back your claims and only then make those claims. We are all patriotic but at the end of the day, this is just a game," he added.

Talking about Pakistan's matches, the Men in Green start their campaign against a qualifying team on October 6 in Hyderabad. The team will also play their second match against another qualifying team on October 12 in Hyderabad as well. Their next match is probably the biggest fixture of the World Cup - vs India on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE