Jasprit Bumrah starts bowling as Team India pacer eyes return ahead of ODI World Cup: Report

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of cricketing action since September 2022. He was part of India's home T20Is versus Australia, before the T20 World Cup, where his back injury recurred and, hence, he missed the remainder of 2022. Bumrah has missed all the cricketing series in 2023 as well and is now racing against time to recover ahead of Team India's ODI World Cup campaign, to be held in October-November this year on home soil.

As per a report in news agency PTI, Bumrah is recovering slowly and steadily and is now bowling sever overs per day at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Earlier, it was reported that Bumrah is eyeing to make his international comeback during India's three T20Is versus Ireland, in Dublin, in August before the Asia Cup. Nonetheless, nothing is known regarding the exact timeline for his comeback.

A source tracking Bumrah's development told PTI, "For an injury of this nature, it is not wise to set any timeline as constant monitoring is necessary. But it can be said that Bumrah is recovering well and he has bowled seven overs at NCA nets. It is a steady increase in his workload from the light workouts and bowling sessions of the initial period. He will play a few practice matches (at NCA) next month, and there will be a close assessment of his fitness then."