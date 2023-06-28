Jasprit Bumrah starts bowling as Team India pacer eyes return ahead of ODI World Cup: Report
Jasprit Bumrah has started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as the Team India pacer is eyeing a return ahead of the ODI World Cup.
Jasprit Bumrah has been out of cricketing action since September 2022. He was part of India's home T20Is versus Australia, before the T20 World Cup, where his back injury recurred and, hence, he missed the remainder of 2022. Bumrah has missed all the cricketing series in 2023 as well and is now racing against time to recover ahead of Team India's ODI World Cup campaign, to be held in October-November this year on home soil.
As per a report in news agency PTI, Bumrah is recovering slowly and steadily and is now bowling sever overs per day at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Earlier, it was reported that Bumrah is eyeing to make his international comeback during India's three T20Is versus Ireland, in Dublin, in August before the Asia Cup. Nonetheless, nothing is known regarding the exact timeline for his comeback.
Jasprit Bumrah is bowling seven overs per day at the NCA
A source tracking Bumrah's development told PTI, "For an injury of this nature, it is not wise to set any timeline as constant monitoring is necessary. But it can be said that Bumrah is recovering well and he has bowled seven overs at NCA nets. It is a steady increase in his workload from the light workouts and bowling sessions of the initial period. He will play a few practice matches (at NCA) next month, and there will be a close assessment of his fitness then."
"He should not be hurried. Playing practice matches at the NCA is a good step as it will help tune his body to the demands of a match. But he should be made to play in some actual (domestic) matches before bringing him to top level cricket. The demands of international cricket are different and the body should be absolutely ready to take that amount of workload. Recovering from stress fracture is a delicate exercise and Bumrah should be allowed maximum recovery time," he told the news agency.
At present, Rohit Sharma-led India have been dented with injury concerns. The likes of Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are recovering from their respective injuries. India open their campaign in the forthcoming ODI World Cup on October 08 versus Australia, in Chennai, whereas defending champions England will lock horns with New Zealand in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on October 05.
India face Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad whereas Mumbai and Kolkata will host the two semi-finals, respectively. Ahmedabad will host the final on November 19.