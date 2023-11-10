ODI WC: Virender Sehwag hilariously TROLLS Babar Azam-led Pakistan after NZ push them closer to elimination

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag hilariously trolled Pakistan after New Zealand's big win over Sri Lanka, in match 41 in Bengaluru, of the ODI World Cup pushed Men in Green closer to elimination on Thursday (Nov 9). With New Zealand beating the Lankans by five wickets, chasing 172 in 23.2 overs, the 1992 winners now need a miraculous win over England in their last league game, on Saturday (Nov 11) in Kolkata, to enter the semi-finals. Otherwise, the stage is set for NZ to take on India in the first semi-final, next week in Mumbai.

It is to be noted that Pakistan need to beat England by 287 runs or chase down any score in 13 balls to go past NZ in Net Run Rate (NRR) and take the fourth semi-final spot. Hence, Babar Azam & Co.'s exit is surely on the cards and, thus, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Virender Sehwag hilariously trolled the Asian giants.

Sehwag posted on Instagram saying, "Pakistan Zindabhaag ! Bas yahin tak tha jo tha. Hope you enjoyed the biryani and the hospitality. Have a safe flight back home. Bye Bye Pakistan !"