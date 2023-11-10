ODI WC: Virender Sehwag hilariously TROLLS Babar Azam-led Pakistan after NZ push them closer to elimination
Story highlights
ODI WC: Virender Sehwag hilariously trolled Pakistan after New Zealand pushed them closer to elimination in the mega event in India.
ODI WC: Virender Sehwag hilariously trolled Pakistan after New Zealand pushed them closer to elimination in the mega event in India.
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag hilariously trolled Pakistan after New Zealand's big win over Sri Lanka, in match 41 in Bengaluru, of the ODI World Cup pushed Men in Green closer to elimination on Thursday (Nov 9). With New Zealand beating the Lankans by five wickets, chasing 172 in 23.2 overs, the 1992 winners now need a miraculous win over England in their last league game, on Saturday (Nov 11) in Kolkata, to enter the semi-finals. Otherwise, the stage is set for NZ to take on India in the first semi-final, next week in Mumbai.
It is to be noted that Pakistan need to beat England by 287 runs or chase down any score in 13 balls to go past NZ in Net Run Rate (NRR) and take the fourth semi-final spot. Hence, Babar Azam & Co.'s exit is surely on the cards and, thus, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Virender Sehwag hilariously trolled the Asian giants.
Sehwag posted on Instagram saying, "Pakistan Zindabhaag ! Bas yahin tak tha jo tha. Hope you enjoyed the biryani and the hospitality. Have a safe flight back home. Bye Bye Pakistan !"
trending now
Also read: CWC 2023: Will Pakistan face-off be Ben Stokes' final ODI? England star reveals
Pakistan have not had a great run in the ODI WC in India. They started off with two back-to-back wins but lost the plot with big defeats to India, Australia and Afghanistan and went down to South Africa by a wicket as well. While they did win over Bangladesh and New Zealand, their poor NRR has almost confirmed their exit.
Babar-led Pakistan will play England, the defending champions, in match 44 on Saturday (Nov 11) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They will look to win and leave the tournament on a high as the task of qualification looks highly improbable.