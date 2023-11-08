ODI WC: Australia captain Pat Cummins on Glenn Maxwell's availability after freak knock vs Afghanistan
Story highlights
ODI WC: Australia captain Pat Cummins opined on Glenn Maxwell's availability after his freak knock vs Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday (Nov 7).
ODI WC: Australia captain Pat Cummins opined on Glenn Maxwell's availability after his freak knock vs Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday (Nov 7).
Glenn Maxwell played a stupendous knock, 201 not out off 128 balls, as Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets in the ODI World Cup in pursuit of 292 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In match 39, Afghanistan rode on Ibrahim Zadran's 129 not out to post 291 for 5 and had the Aussies reeling at 91 for 7 before an unbroken 202-run eighth-wicket stand between Maxwell and captain Pat Cummins (12*) took the five-time winners to a stunning win.
During Maxwell's knock, he was struggling with severe cramps but the 35-year-old didn't give up and targetted his bowlers and cleared the ropes at regular intervals to single-handedly take Aussies to the semi-finals. Towards the end of the game, he was on the ground due to cramps, however, the veteran refused to go back and completed the job for his side. After the encounter, an elated Cummins opined on Maxwell's availability going forward.
'I'm sure he'll be fine'
trending now
Cummins said, "Yeah, I'm sure he'll be fine. He was cramping but I think you saw out there how much he loves playing for Australia and do anything to play. So, I'm sure it'll be fine. He is happy. Just cramp. I think that's the main thing. I think his back was cramping pretty early on. Felt tight and then just hamstrings, calves. For one over he said his toe was gone."
"So, I'm sure it will be fine, plenty of hydration, he'll be in the ice bath I'm sure, but I'm sure you'll be very satisfied and it will be okay," he added.
Also read: Aus vs Afg: Despite Maxwell's INSANE 201*, Afghanistan still alive in ODI WC semifinal race! Here's how -
After his berserk knock, Maxwell stated at the post-match ceremony, "It was hot while fielding today, I haven't done a lot of exercise in the heat, it got a hold on me today. I wanted to stay back and get some movement (on my legs). Not too much (when asked about plans at 92/7), just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive. A hint of swing and nip (off the surface), as it happens here under lights, they bowled beautifully to exploit that. It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of. Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher."