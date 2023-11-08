ODI WC: Australia captain Pat Cummins on Glenn Maxwell's availability after freak knock vs Afghanistan

Glenn Maxwell played a stupendous knock, 201 not out off 128 balls, as Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets in the ODI World Cup in pursuit of 292 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In match 39, Afghanistan rode on Ibrahim Zadran's 129 not out to post 291 for 5 and had the Aussies reeling at 91 for 7 before an unbroken 202-run eighth-wicket stand between Maxwell and captain Pat Cummins (12*) took the five-time winners to a stunning win.

During Maxwell's knock, he was struggling with severe cramps but the 35-year-old didn't give up and targetted his bowlers and cleared the ropes at regular intervals to single-handedly take Aussies to the semi-finals. Towards the end of the game, he was on the ground due to cramps, however, the veteran refused to go back and completed the job for his side. After the encounter, an elated Cummins opined on Maxwell's availability going forward.

'I'm sure he'll be fine'

Cummins said, "Yeah, I'm sure he'll be fine. He was cramping but I think you saw out there how much he loves playing for Australia and do anything to play. So, I'm sure it'll be fine. He is happy. Just cramp. I think that's the main thing. I think his back was cramping pretty early on. Felt tight and then just hamstrings, calves. For one over he said his toe was gone."

"So, I'm sure it will be fine, plenty of hydration, he'll be in the ice bath I'm sure, but I'm sure you'll be very satisfied and it will be okay," he added.