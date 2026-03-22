/NZ vs SA, 4th T20I: Gerald Coetzee shines as Proteas level series with 19-run win

South Africa successfully defended their total to secure a 19-run win over New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Sunday (Mar 22), levelling the series at 2-2. After posting 164/5, the visitors produced an impressive bowling display, particularly in the middle overs to halt New Zealand’s chase. The hosts were well placed early on but began losing wickets regularly under pressure. Keshav Maharaj and debutant Prenelan Subrayen turned the game in South Africa’s favour, while Gerald Coetzee picked up three crucial wickets to seal the win.