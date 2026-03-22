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NZ vs SA, 4th T20I: Gerald Coetzee shines as Proteas level series with 19-run win

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 22, 2026, 15:41 IST | Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 15:41 IST
NZ vs SA, 4th T20I: Gerald Coetzee shines as Proteas level series with 19-run win

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee with teammates captain Keshav Maharaj and Rubin Hermann Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

With the five-match T20I series now level, the final game becomes crucial for both the teams. South Africa will aim to carry forward their winning momentum, while New Zealand will look to bounce back and seal the series.

South Africa successfully defended their total to secure a 19-run win over New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Sunday (Mar 22), levelling the series at 2-2. After posting 164/5, the visitors produced an impressive bowling display, particularly in the middle overs to halt New Zealand’s chase. The hosts were well placed early on but began losing wickets regularly under pressure. Keshav Maharaj and debutant Prenelan Subrayen turned the game in South Africa’s favour, while Gerald Coetzee picked up three crucial wickets to seal the win.

With the five-match T20I series now level, the final game becomes crucial for both the teams. South Africa will aim to carry forward their winning momentum, while New Zealand will look to bounce back and seal the series.

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About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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