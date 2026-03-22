/LeBron James breaks another record in Los Angeles Lakers win over Orlando Magic

LeBron James set an NBA record on Saturday (Mar 22), making his 1,612th appearance, the most in regular-season history, as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 105-104 in a close finish. The 41-year-old has moved ahead of Robert Parish, who held the previous record of 1,611 games since 1997. The four-time NBA champions had matched Parish’s total just two days earlier, delivering a triple-double in the Lakers’ win over Miami.

It had looked as if James' milestone appearance on Saturday would be tinged with disappointment with Orlando poised to end the Lakers' eight-game winning streak, leading 104-102 with three seconds on the clock.

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But a sensational buzzer-beating three-pointer with 0.6 sec remaining from Luke Kennard rescued the Lakers to make it nine consecutive victories. The Lakers improved to 46-25 to tighten their grip on third place in the Western Conference. James finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 33 points but picked up a costly 16th season technical foul which triggers a suspension that will rule him out of Monday's showdown with the Detroit Pistons.

"We'll try and get that rescinded," Lakers coach JJ Redick said of Doncic's foul. Austin Reaves finished with 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting.

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LeBron James, playing his unprecedented 23rd season, already holds several NBA records, including most points, field goals made and attempted and the longest streak of scoring at least 10 points in regular-season games, which stands at 1,297.

After the match, he said that his preparation for Saturday’s record-breaking game was no different from how he approached his previous 1,611 matches.

"It was a regular prep day," James said. "I know once I stepped on the floor that I was breaking the record, and that's a pretty cool thing.

"I said the other night, the best thing you can do for your teammates is to be available and I've tried to be available throughout my career, two decades plus, for my guys."

Including playoffs, James has appeared in 1,904 games in his career, well ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,797) and Robert Parish (1,795).