/Virat Kohli to get chartered flight to London during IPL 2026? Here's how former RCB captain reacted

Former Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli cannot stop making headlines as less than a week remains for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) to start. On Sunday, the former RCB skipper was in the spotlight as he laughed off one of the rumours that was making the rounds in the media. Virat’s reaction left everyone stunned while also dismissing any such rumour that surrounds the veteran batter.

Virat dismisses rumours

In a cryptic Instagram story, Virat shared a laughing emoji, along with a claim stating that Virat had asked for a chartered flight to RCB management. This chartered flight would be arranged from India to London if there is a gap of three days between two IPL matches. The claim further added that Virat would return to India a day before the IPL match and rejoin the squad. However, a laughing emoji on the story did suggest that no such claims were true and the 2025 IPL winner would stay in India with the RCB squad.

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It is worth noting that Virat stays in London with his family these days, away from the media spotlight. He, along with wife Anushka and their two kids, have been traveling across the English capital and India whenever they have sporting commitments, but have largely opted to stay away from the media.

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The former India captain will return to competitive action on Saturday (Mar 28) when RCB take on 2016 champions SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the curtain-raiser clash. Virat has joined the RCB squad for the pre-season and will be available full-time. Virat was last in competitive action in January when the Men in Blue faced New Zealand.