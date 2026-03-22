IPL 2026: Check out RR final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Rajasthan Royals boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Brijesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen and Sandeep Sharma bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.

In the middle overs, Ravi Bishnoi, Vignesh Puthur and Yash Raj Punja add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.