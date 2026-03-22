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IPL 2026: Check out RR final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 22, 2026, 12:49 IST | Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 12:49 IST

Rajasthan Royals (RR) look to have one of the strongest squads going into the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.

Indian Batters
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(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Batters

Rajasthan Royals’ Indian batting unit for IPL 2026 is led by Yashasvi Jaiswal, with support from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Aman Rao, Ravi Singh and Shubham Dubey. This group of batters offers reliability at the top and plenty of firepower in the middle order.

Wicketkeepers
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(Photograph: AFP)

Wicketkeepers

RR’s wicketkeeping unit features Dhruv Jurel and Donovan Ferreira. Jurel offers calmness and match experience, while Ferreira adds pace and aggression with both gloves and bat, ensuring strong options across the campaign.

Indian Bowlers
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(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Bowlers

Rajasthan Royals boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Brijesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen and Sandeep Sharma bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.

In the middle overs, Ravi Bishnoi, Vignesh Puthur and Yash Raj Punja add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.

All-rounders
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(Photograph: AFP)

All-rounders

RR’s all-rounders add balance to the IPL 2026 squad. Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Yudhvir Singh Charak offer valuable contributions with both bat and ball across different match situations.

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)
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(Photograph: AFP)

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)

RR’s overseas bench for IPL 2026 includes Jofra Archer, Kwena Maphaka, Adam Milne, Nandre Burger, Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Donovan Ferreira. Hetmyer and Pretorius provide firepower with the bat, while Archer and Burger lead the pace attack in the powerplay and death overs. Adam Milne adds value as a wicket-taker in the middle overs.

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