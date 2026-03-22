IPL 2026: Check out SRH final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) look to have one of the strongest squads going into the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Indian batting unit for IPL 2026 is led by Abhishek Sharma, with support from Aniket Verma and Ravichandran Smaran. The trio provides stability at the top along with firepower in the middle order.
In the wicketkeeping department, SRH have Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan and Salil Arora. Kishan offers calmness and match experience, while Klaasen adds energy with his sharp keeping and attacking style with the bat. This gives the team useful options behind the stumps across the season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale and Jaydev Unadkat bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.
In the middle overs, Zeeshan Ansari and Amit Kumar add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.
SRH's all-rounders add balance to the IPL 2026 squad. Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Krains Fuletra, Shivang Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel and Shivam Mavi provide options with both bat and ball, helping the team to change their combination as needed.
SRH’s overseas lineup for IPL 2026 features Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga. Head’s opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma brings stability and consistency at the top, while Klaasen adds firepower in the middle order. Meanwhile, Cummins and Malinga are expected to lead the pace attack through the middle and death overs.