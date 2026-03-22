LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /IPL 2026 team players: Full squad list of Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2026: Check out SRH final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 22, 2026, 15:10 IST | Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 15:10 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) look to have one of the strongest squads going into the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.

Indian Batters
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Batters

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Indian batting unit for IPL 2026 is led by Abhishek Sharma, with support from Aniket Verma and Ravichandran Smaran. The trio provides stability at the top along with firepower in the middle order.

Wicketkeepers
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Wicketkeepers

In the wicketkeeping department, SRH have Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan and Salil Arora. Kishan offers calmness and match experience, while Klaasen adds energy with his sharp keeping and attacking style with the bat. This gives the team useful options behind the stumps across the season.

Indian Bowlers
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale and Jaydev Unadkat bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.

In the middle overs, Zeeshan Ansari and Amit Kumar add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.

All-rounders
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

All-rounders

SRH's all-rounders add balance to the IPL 2026 squad. Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Krains Fuletra, Shivang Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel and Shivam Mavi provide options with both bat and ball, helping the team to change their combination as needed.

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)

SRH’s overseas lineup for IPL 2026 features Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga. Head’s opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma brings stability and consistency at the top, while Klaasen adds firepower in the middle order. Meanwhile, Cummins and Malinga are expected to lead the pace attack through the middle and death overs.

Trending Photo

How can all Iranian anti‑ship missiles be stopped?
7

How can all Iranian anti‑ship missiles be stopped?

IPL 2026: Check out SRH final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more
5

IPL 2026: Check out SRH final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Dhurandhar 2 key moments: Jaskirat Singh Rangi's backstory to Hamza's character arc
6

Dhurandhar 2 key moments: Jaskirat Singh Rangi's backstory to Hamza's character arc

IPL 2026: Check out RR final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more
5

IPL 2026: Check out RR final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

‘Unprecedented capability’: How the US Navy’s electronic attack system tricks Iranian anti-ship missiles mid-air
10

‘Unprecedented capability’: How the US Navy’s electronic attack system tricks Iranian anti-ship missiles mid-air