/Watch: Ishan Kishan receives fiery send-off from teammate in SRH practice match

During a practice match of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (Mar 21), 26-year-old spinner Zeeshan Ansari had a tense moment with team captain Ishan Kishan. The incident happened in the eighth over when Kishan and Liam Livingstone were batting in full flow. Kishan scored 20 runs off Ansari in one over, but the spinner later got him out. Even though practice matches are usually calm, Ansari reacted angrily after taking the wicket and signaled Kishan to leave the field and the two exchanged a few words. Kishan, however, did not take it seriously and was seen laughing as he walked back.

There is also some speculation on social media about tension in the team, although it appeared to be just a reaction in the heat of the moment.

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During the previous Indian Premier League season, Ansari claimed six wickets in ten matches and has recently been in top form, taking 21 wickets in his last eight competitive outings. Meanwhile, Kishan is leading the team for the first few games because regular captain Pat Cummins is injured and expected to return in mid-April.

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Interestingly, this happened shortly after Jharkhand assistant coach Sunny Gupta spoke about Kishan’s leadership, praising him as more serious than people think and highlighting his focus on maintaining a positive team environment while maintaining discipline and responsibility.