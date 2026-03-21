/India set to return to Belfast after 19 years as Ireland T20I series schedule released

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday (Mar 21) that India will play a two-match T20I series against Ireland in June, immediately following the conclusion of their ODI series against Afghanistan. The first T20I will be held on June 26 at 7:30 pm IST, with the second match scheduled for June 28 at the same time and both games will take place in Belfast. India has toured Ireland three times over the past eight years (2018, 2022 and 2023), but this series marks their return to Belfast for the first time since 2007. After this short series, India will tour England for five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1 to 19.

"Team India (Senior Men) will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June 2026. Having toured Ireland three times in the past eight years (2018, 2022 and 2023). This tour will mark India’s return to Belfast for the first time since 2007," read the statement.

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The BCCI statement came shortly after Ireland’s director of high performance, Graham West, confirmed the series and shared that Paul Stirling has stepped down as the T20I captain.

West said that the India series is part of Ireland’s summer plans and added that with Ireland already qualified for the 2028 T20 World Cup, Stirling’s decision gives a new captain the chance to prepare and lead the team starting with this series.

“With qualification secured for the T20 World Cup in 2028, Paul’s (Stirling) decision to stand down as T20 captain provides the opportunity for the new captain to begin implementing their style and methodology, starting with the India series in June," West said.

Meanwhile, Stirling’s decision to step down as Ireland’s T20I captain comes after a disappointing T20 World Cup, in which the team won just one of their four group-stage matches, losing to Sri Lanka and Australia, while their game against Zimbabwe was abandoned due to rain.

Even after leaving the T20 captaincy role, Stirling said he is still committed to the team and will continue as ODI captain and wants to focus on improving his performance and contributing more as a player.