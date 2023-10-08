NZ vs NED World Cup 2023: Check date, time, venue, probable playing XI, head-to-head, weather & pitch report

NZ vs NED World Cup 2023: New Zealand and the Netherlands will clash in the sixth match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Monday, October 9.

The Kiwis began their World Cup campaign with a dominant victory over the defending champions, England. Meanwhile, the Netherlands suffered a loss against Pakistan in their opening match.

NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Netherlands, ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

Date: Monday, October 9

Time: 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Ahmedabad

NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI

New Zealand:

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Netherlands:

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 Head to Head

New Zealand has defeated the Netherlands in all four ODI matches they have clashed in. Among these four games, three were in New Zealand, and one was at a neutral venue. The last time New Zealand and the Netherlands clashed was in 2022 for a three-match ODI series from March 29 to April 4. New Zealand won the series by 3-0. Although the Netherlands gives tough competition to New Zealand, the Dutch side has never won a single match against the Black Caps.

NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 Weather Forecast

AccuWeather said the weather will be hazy on Monday afternoon in Hyderabad. There are no chances of rain washing out the match. The probability of precipitation is only two per cent. Humidity will be 53 per cent, and the cloud cover will be 37 per cent. The maximum temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 22 degrees Celsius.

NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad offers advantages to both the batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers can easily exploit the early seam and swing conditions. In the last World Cup match at this venue, Pakistan scored 286 runs against the Netherlands. Furthermore, the ground's big boundaries will enable the batters to take more singles and doubles.

