NZ vs IRE: Joshua Little becomes 2nd Irish bowler to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup after Curtis Campher

Joshua Little joined an elite club of bowlers during Ireland's last league stage match in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition on Friday (November 04). In Ireland's face-off versus table-toppers New Zealand, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Little became only the sixth bowler in T20 WC history to claim a hat-trick (removing Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner, respectively). In addition, he joined Curtis Campher to become only the second Irishman to achieve this feat in tournament history. Campher had taken a hat-trick in the 2021 edition, versus the Netherlands.

List of hat-tricks in T20 WC history

Brett Lee vs Bangladesh (2007)

Curtis Campher vs Netherlands (2021)

Wanindu Hasaranga vs South Africa (2021)

Kagiso Rabada vs England (2021)

Karthik Meiyappan vs Sri Lanka (2022)

Joshua Little vs New Zealand (2022)

Furthermore, Little has also added another feather to his hat during the NZ face-off in Adelaide. He achieved the milestone of accounting for most T20 scalps in a calendar year in the history of the shortest format. The 23-year-old speedster has so far taken a total of 39 wickets in 2022.

Most wickets by a bowler in T20Is during a calendar year:

39 - Joshua Little (2022)

38 - Sandeep Lamichanne (2022)

36 - Wanindu Hasaranga (2021)

36 - Tabriaz Shamsi (2021)

35 - Dinesh Nakarni (2021)

35 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2022)

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar occupies the fifth spot, jointly with Dinesh Nakarani, and has a chance to top the list by the end of the ongoing T20 WC in Australia. If India reach the final and win it with Bhuvi playing a big role with the ball, he will top the list.

Talking about the NZ-Ireland clash, Kane Williamson-led Black Caps posted a competitive 185 for 6, riding on Williamson's 61 and Finn Allen's 32. A win will ensure NZ a place in the semi-finals.