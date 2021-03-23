NZ vs BAN: Soft-signal overturned as Kyle Jamieson's 'catch' triggers controversy - Watch

In the world of cricket, umpire's soft-signal call has stirred up a couple of controversies lately. While the debate started during the fourth T20I between India and England when a catch by Dawid Malan to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav caught the eyes of fans and pundits, the soft-signal controversy was again up for debates during the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand after a close catch by bowler Kyle Jamieson.

Jamieson bowled a fuller delivery to Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal who fired the shot straight back to the Kiwi pacer. It looked like Jamieson had taken a clean catch just inches off the ground. While the on-field umpire Chris Brown gave the soft-signal as out, the decision was referred to the third umpire in a bid to have a closer look at it.

The third-umpire Wayne Knights went on to check multiple angles and replays suggested that Jamieson wasn't in complete control of the ball as it touched the pitch before the Kiwi pacer tumbled to the ground.

The third-umpire reversed the decision with Jamieson looking upset with the decision. Even his New Zealand team-mates looked visibly upset with the call.

“I've got the ball on the ground and the player is not fully in control,” third umpire Knights said in the discussion with the on-field umpires.

As for the rulebook, the MCC law states: "The striker is out caught if a ball delivered by the bowler, not being a no-ball, touches his/her bat without having previously been in contact with any fielder, and is subsequently held by a fielder as a fair catch, as described in 33.2 and 33.3, before it touches the ground."

Rule 33.3 further states: "The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement."

Tamim Iqbal scored 78 runs off 108 deliveries with the decision by third-umpire playing a crucial role in his good knock. The controversial dropped catch happened when he was batting at 34.