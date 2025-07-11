/Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon 2025 semi-final: All you need to know - Preview, head-to-head, current form, live-streaming details

The high-octane clash promises to be exciting as, on one side, stands Djokovic, chasing history for his 25th Grand Slam and an eighth Wimbledon crown, while on the other hand, is top seed Jannik Sinner, who’s eyeing his first-ever final at SW19.
Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner at the Wimbledon men’s singles semi-final at the iconic Centre Court on Friday (Jul 11). The high-octane clash promises to be exciting as on one side stands Djokovic, chasing history for his 25th grand slam and an eighth Wimbledon crown. On the other hand, is top seed Jannik Sinner, who’s eyeing his first-ever final at SW19.
Novak Djokovic hasn’t won a Grand Slam since his sensational 2023 run, where he lifted three major titles. Now 38, the Serb is still chasing records and the road hasn’t been easy. He suffered a major blow in the French Open 2025 semi-final, where he was defeated in straight sets by none other than Jannik Sinner.
Meawhile, Sinner has been in remarkable form and currently holds a positive head-to-head record against Djokovic. The Italian has shown great composure and power at the Wimbledon 2025.
The rivalry between Djokovic and Sinner now stands at nine matches, with Sinner leading 5-4. Interestingly, the Italian has won five of their last six encounters, including a dominant performance at Roland-Garros 2025 semi-final, where he beat Djokovic in straight sets.
But Djokovic has beaten Sinner twice at SW19 once in the 2022 quarterfinal and again in the 2023 semifinal.
The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles semi-final will be played on Friday, (Jul 11), at approximately 7.40 PM IST.
The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles semi-final will be played at the Centre Court in south-west London.
The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles semi-final will be live telecast on Star Sports Network.
The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles semi-final will be live streamed on JioHotstar.