/Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon 2025 semi-final: All you need to know - Preview, head-to-head, current form, live-streaming details

Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner at the Wimbledon men’s singles semi-final at the iconic Centre Court on Friday (Jul 11). The high-octane clash promises to be exciting as on one side stands Djokovic, chasing history for his 25th grand slam and an eighth Wimbledon crown. On the other hand, is top seed Jannik Sinner, who’s eyeing his first-ever final at SW19.

Preview

Novak Djokovic hasn’t won a Grand Slam since his sensational 2023 run, where he lifted three major titles. Now 38, the Serb is still chasing records and the road hasn’t been easy. He suffered a major blow in the French Open 2025 semi-final, where he was defeated in straight sets by none other than Jannik Sinner.

Meawhile, Sinner has been in remarkable form and currently holds a positive head-to-head record against Djokovic. The Italian has shown great composure and power at the Wimbledon 2025.

Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry between Djokovic and Sinner now stands at nine matches, with Sinner leading 5-4. Interestingly, the Italian has won five of their last six encounters, including a dominant performance at Roland-Garros 2025 semi-final, where he beat Djokovic in straight sets.

But Djokovic has beaten Sinner twice at SW19 once in the 2022 quarterfinal and again in the 2023 semifinal.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles semi-final be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles semi-final will be played on Friday, (Jul 11), at approximately 7.40 PM IST.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles semi-final be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles semi-final will be played at the Centre Court in south-west London.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles semi-final be live telecast in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles semi-final will be live telecast on Star Sports Network.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles semi-final be live streamed in India?