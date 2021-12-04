Novak Djokovic to make Australian Open decision 'very soon' as participation remains doubtful

Australian Open is just around the corner and participation of one of the biggest names in the tennis world, Novak Djokovic, is still uncertain after organisers said that only fully-vaccinated players will be allowed into the country owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After Serbia's 2-1 defeat against Croatia in the Davis Cup semi-finals on Friday (December 3), Djokovic was addressing a virtual press conference where he promised to make the final decision on his Australian Open participation "very soon".

During the presser, he said, "Honestly, I'm going to try to use the next days to just rejuvenate, recover, and forget about tennis. So right now I understand you want some answers on where I start the season, how I start it. I'm really, really tired from this season and this whole year, so I just prefer sticking to the family quality time, rehab mode, then let's see what the future brings."

"I'm not going to give you an answer tonight. I know what you want to ask me. But you will be informed. That's all I can tell you. I cannot give you any date. Obviously, Australia is around the corner, so you will know very soon," he added.

The 34-year-old Djokovic has repeatedly declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Last week, with his father Srdjan told a media outlet that the world's top-ranked player would probably pull out of the tournament.

In 2021, the world number one captured three of the season's four Grand Slams that levelled him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20. His dream of winning the record Grand Slam remains doubtful as the Australian Open organisers insisted only fully-vaccinated players will be allowed into the country.