Novak Djokovic set to shatter Roger Federer's world number one record

Novak Djokovic is all set to set a new landmark in the world of tennis as world number one with the Serbian ace ready to overtake Roger Federer. Djokovic, on Monday, will hold his position as world number one for a staggering 311 weeks – a new milestone in a trophy-laden career.

Djokovic also has Federer and Nadal's record of winning 20 Grand Slam titles in sight after recently lifting his 18th major. The 33-year-old has time on his side with Federer and Nadal already fighting injury-plagued bodies.

"Now that I've become the historic No.1, I'm relieved," said Djokovic after sweeping to a ninth Australian Open last month which guaranteed his extended stay at the top.

"Now, I'm going to be able to focus mainly on the Grand Slams."

Djokovic regained the top rankings from Spanish maestro Nadal in February 2020 and finished the year-end as number one for the sixth time – equalling the record set by legendary Pete Sampras.

Djokovic made his entry to the top 100 in July 2005, weeks after Nadal lifted his first Roland Garros. The Serb was top 50 in June 2006 and top 20 in October 2006 while racing into top 10 by March 2007. He became the world number one at just 24 in July 2011 – the day after winning his first Wimbledon.

Djokovic also became the first man to shatter the $100 million prize money barrier, ending his career with more Slams than Federer and Nadal. Notably, Djokovic has won more Australian Opens than Federer and Nadal. His Wimbledon total stands at five to Federer's eight and Nadal's two.

"Obviously I have in my mind to win more Grand Slam titles and to break records.

"Until I retire from the tour, I will be devoting most of my attention and energy to winning the other major titles," Djokovic said.