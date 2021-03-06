Serb ace Novak Djokovic set to return on court at Miami Open

New Delhi, India Published: Mar 06, 2021, 02.50 PM(IST)

Racquet-smashing Novak Djokovic defeats Alexander Zverev to book semi-final spot Photograph:( AFP )

On Monday, Novak will surpass Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world number one after being on top for 311th week. 

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will be returning to court at this month's Miami Open having recuperated from a muscle tear suffered during his Australian Open campaign.

The world number one sustained his injury during his third-round match in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. However, the Serb returned and went on to win his record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th Grand Slam.

According to his schedule posted on his website, Novak entered for the ATP Masters 1000 event on the hardcourts in Miami from March 22-April 4. It is the first of three events he will play in before heading to Europe for the claycourt swing ahead of the French Open in end of May.

Djokovic will then head to Monaco for the Monte-Carlo Masters, running from April 11-18, before returning home to Belgrade for the ATP 250 Serbia Open.

The Tour is returning to Belgrade for the first time since 2012, and the Serbia Open will be held at Djokovic's tennis centre from April 19-25.

