Novak Djokovic: If I had the chance to organise Adria Tour again, I would do it

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic said that he would organise the ill-fated Adria Tour again provided an opportunity. The Serbian ace was central to widespread criticism when four players including himself tested positive for the COVID-19 after the exhibition event.

Djokovic and his brother had organized the Adria Tour in Serbia and Croatia amid the COVID-19 pandemic but faced backlash given the lack of social-distancing norms and other precautions.

The Serb was further hammered on social media after images and videos of participants partying after the event went viral on social media as Djokovic, Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric all tested positive for the dreaded virus.

“We tried to do something with the right intentions. Yes, there were some steps that could have been done differently, of course, but am I going to be then forever blamed for doing a mistake? I mean, OK, if this is the way, fine, I’ll accept it, because that’s the only thing I can do.

"Whether it’s fair or not, you tell me, but I know that the intentions were right and correct, and if I had the chance to do the Adria Tour again, I would do it again,” Djokovic told the New York Times.

Djokovic, who is currently in New York for the impending US Open 2020, has avoided staying with other tennis players after confirming his participation in the Grand Slam tournament last week. Djokovic will even participate in the Western & Southern Open at Flushing Meadows between August 22-28 followed by the US Open from August 31.

Djokovic, who recovered from COVID-19, further said he has done some additional tests before arriving in New York.

“I’ve done a CT scan of my chest, and OK, everything is clear. I’ve done several tests since my negative test for the coronavirus as well before coming to New York.

"I’ve done my blood tests, my urine tests, my stool tests, everything that I possibly can. I’m obviously doing that prevention anyway but of course now more than ever because we don’t really know what we’re dealing with.

“I think this is a huge transformational phase for all of us on this planet, and I think maybe even the last wake-up call," Djokovic said.

