Premier League 2020-21 fixtures: When do the 'Big Six' lock horns?

Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 10, 2019 Liverpool's Fabinho in action with Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan. Photograph:( Reuters )
The Premier League on Thursday announced the fixture and complete schedule for the 2020-21 season starting September 12. While Manchester United and Manchester City have been given an added break due to their participation in the Europa League and Champions League this season, all eyes are on the encounters when the ‘Big Six’ will take on each other.
The Premier League on Thursday announced the fixture and complete schedule for the 2020-21 season starting September 12. While Manchester United and Manchester City have been given an added break due to their participation in the Europa League and Champions League this season, all eyes are on the encounters when the ‘Big Six’ will take on each other.
When is the Manchester Derby? When is the Liverpool vs Man City fixture? When is the North London Derby? When will Jose Mourinho’s Spurs take on his former club Manchester United and Chelsea? A lot of questions were answered as soon as the fixtures for the 2020-21 season were revealed on Thursday.
ALSO READ: Premier League announce fixtures for 2020-21 season: Here is full schedule list
(Dates subject to change due to TV scheduling)
Can Liverpool defend their Premier League triumph or will there be a new champion in England’s top-flight?