Premier League 2020-21 fixtures: When do the 'Big Six' lock horns?

The Premier League on Thursday announced the fixture and complete schedule for the 2020-21 season starting September 12. While Manchester United and Manchester City have been given an added break due to their participation in the Europa League and Champions League this season, all eyes are on the encounters when the ‘Big Six’ will take on each other.

When is the Manchester Derby? When is the Liverpool vs Man City fixture? When is the North London Derby? When will Jose Mourinho’s Spurs take on his former club Manchester United and Chelsea? A lot of questions were answered as soon as the fixtures for the 2020-21 season were revealed on Thursday.

‘Big Six’ full schedule and dates

(Dates subject to change due to TV scheduling)

19 September: Chelsea v Liverpool

26 September: Liverpool v Arsenal

3 October: Man Utd v Tottenham

17 October: Man City v Arsenal

24 October: Man Utd v Chelsea

31 October: Man Utd v Arsenal

7 November: Man City v Liverpool

21 November: Tottenham v Man City

28 November: Chelsea v Tottenham

5 December: Tottenham v Arsenal

12 December: Man Utd v Man City

16 December: Liverpool v Tottenham

26 December: Arsenal v Chelsea

2 January: Chelsea v Man City

16 January: Liverpool v Man Utd

27 January: Tottenham v Liverpool

30 January: Arsenal v Man Utd

3 February: Tottenham v Chelsea

6 February: Liverpool v Man City

13 February: Man City v Tottenham

20 February: Arsenal v Man City

27 February: Chelsea v Man Utd

6 March: Man City v Man Utd

13 March: Arsenal v Tottenham

3 April: Arsenal v Liverpool

10 April: Tottenham v Man Utd

1 May: Man Utd v Liverpool

8 May: Man City v Chelsea

12 May: Chelsea v Arsenal

Can Liverpool defend their Premier League triumph or will there be a new champion in England’s top-flight?

