England, Pakistan agree to revised start times for series finale

Following positive discussions with the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), led by Match Referee Chris Broad and various stakeholders including broadcast partners, the ECB and the ICC have agreed to revised start times ahead of the third Test between England and Pakistan starting on Friday at the Ageas Bowl.

The flexible approach will enable the prospect of making up time for inclement weather during the morning session of subsequent days rather than at the end of the day.

The match officials will ensure that light is monitored to maximise playing time while it is still safe to do so. The safety of the players is still the number one priority for this protocol.

The revised start times have been agreed with the captains and coaches of both England and Pakistan and will be implemented for the final match of the ongoing series.

ECB further said consideration will be given to applying these changes further at future series played in England.

Revised Playing Times Due to Bad Weather

After the conclusion of play on Day 1, the ICC Match Referee, Groundstaff and the ECB Match Manager will meet to discuss the start times for the next day.

If the forecast looks good in the morning, it will be an option to commence play at 10.30am and that final decision will be made by the ICC Match Referee, Chris Broad.

The Match Referee will confirm the revised playing times, with the most likely scenario of amending to:

10.30am start with 98 overs to be bowled in the day

6.00pm scheduled close of play

6.30pm extra 30 mins to bowl overs

7.00pm cut off for extra time for bad weather during the day

The morning session would last two and a half hours if the start time was adjusted.

The match officials will ensure that light is monitored to maximise playing time while it is still safe to do so. The safety of the players is still the number one priority for the latest protocol.

