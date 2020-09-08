Novak Djokovic asks his fans to 'support' line judge after critics troll her

Serbian ace and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic urged his fans to support the lineswoman, who was hit in the throat by a ball bashed away in anger by the player. He said that she had "done nothing wrong at all".

Also read: Djokovic's disqualification reminds many of John McEnroe during 1990 Australian Open

Critics on social media alleged that the line judge had exaggerated the extent of her injury when she fell to the ground gasping and appeared to have trouble breathing.

The 33-year-old took to Twitter and said: "Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community's support too."

Also read: Watch: Top-seed Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting judge with ball

"She's done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time."

Dear #NoleFam thank you for your positive messages.. Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community’s support too. She’s done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time. (1/2) — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 7, 2020 ×

Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after striking a female lines official in the throat with a ball.

In pics: Rollercoaster 2020 for Djokovic: Serbian's controversies that stopped him from becoming 'People's Champion'

The Serbian pulled the ball from his pocket and smashed it in disgust in the direction of the official as he went 5-6 down in the first set to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

The ball hit the official with a considerable force that she was left gasping and coughing. She fell in the Arthur Ashe court clutching her throat.

Djokovic rushed over to check that she was okay. He put his hand on her shoulder as she appeared to be struggling to catch her breath.

The umpire declared that Carreno Busta had won by default after a ten minutes discussion with the Serbian and rules officials.

In a statement on Instagram just hours after his sensational exit in New York, the Serbian world number one said he had been left "really sad and empty" by the controversy.