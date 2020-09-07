Rollercoaster 2020 for Djokovic: Serbian's controversies that stopped him from becoming 'People's Champion'

'He has everything'

However, few can doubt Djokovic's resolve. Two years ago, his career was in the doldrums.

Unable to shake off the lingering effects of elbow surgery, he suffered a shock early exit at 2018 Roland Garros.

With his ranking outside the top 20 for the first time in 12 years, Djokovic threatened to skip Wimbledon.

He changed his mind and with his career suddenly rejuvenated, he swept to a fourth title at the All England Club.

That was swiftly followed by more triumphs at the US and Australian Opens.

Only an inspired Dominic Thiem at the French Open in 2019 prevented him becoming just the second man in history to hold all four Slams at the same time on two occasions.

(Photograph:AFP)