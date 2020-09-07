Rollercoaster 2020 for Djokovic: Serbian's controversies that stopped him from becoming 'People's Champion'

Novak Djokovic's Fifth Wimbledon
No matter, just weeks later, he captured a fifth Wimbledon in a record five-set final against Federer, saving two championship points in the process.
"Novak has everything to make records in this sport," said fellow player Juan Martin del Potro.
Djokovic captured the first of his 17 majors at the Australian Open in 2008, but it was three years before he added his second.
He dropped gluten from his diet, his lithe physique allowing him to chase down lost causes, transforming him into the rubber man of tennis.
After leading Serbia to a maiden Davis Cup in 2010, he raced through the first half of 2011, building up a 48-1 winning run.
Only a semi-final defeat at the French Open prevented him from becoming just the third man to capture a calendar Grand Slam.
Despite that, he still finished 2011 with a 70-6 win-loss record, a haul of 10 tournament victories and year-end number one for the first time.
Back-to-back Australian Opens followed in 2012 and 2013, although the French Open remained frustratingly out of reach with three heart-breaking finals losses until his 2016 breakthrough.
In Paris that year, he became the first player to break through the $100 million barrier in prize money.
The year before, he won 11 titles and compiled a win-loss record of 82-6.
Off court, Djokovic married long-time girlfriend and high school sweetheart Jelena Ristic in July 2014.
They have two children, a son Stefan and daughter Tara.
But on the court, his role as pantomime villain seems destined to leave him typecast.
"It doesn't mean that fans hate me and it certainly doesn't mean that I need to turn Serbia against the rest of the world just because fewer people support me in Grand Slam finals," he said.
When the All England Club crowd was noisily willing on Federer in last year's Wimbledon final, Djokovic turned the adversity in his favour.
"When they chanted 'Roger, Roger' I willed myself into believing they were chanting 'Novak, Novak'," he said.
(Photograph:AFP)