Watch: Top-seed Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting judge with ball

Serbian tennis ace and World No 1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after striking a female lines official in the throat with a ball.

The Serbian pulled the ball from his pocket and smashed it in disgust in the direction of the official as he went 5-6 down in the first set to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

Oh my god, Djokovic got disqualified from the US Open.pic.twitter.com/yCo3Lqw0tg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2020

The ball hit the official with a considerable force that she was left gasping and coughing. She fell in the Arthur Ashe court clutching her throat.

Djokovic rushed over to check that she was okay. He put his hand on her shoulder as she appeared to be struggling to catch her breath.

After a few minutes, she got up and walked off the court.

The umpire declared that Carreno Busta had won by default after a ten minutes discussion with the Serbian and rules officials.

In a statement on Instagram just hours after his sensational exit in New York, the Serbian world number one said he had been left "really sad and empty" by the controversy.

"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty," Djokovic said in a statement on Instagram. "I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok.

"I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong."

Djokovic, who left Flushing Meadows without speaking to reporters following his exit, said he would try to learn from the incident.

"As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being," he said.

"I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I'm very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me.

"Thank you and I'm so sorry."

After this incident, Novak will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and fined $250,000 in prize money.

The USTA said Djokovic had been defaulted under the Grand Slam rules for "intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences."

"Because he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident," the USTA said in a statement.

(Inputs from AFP)