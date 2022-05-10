Novak Djokovic and other tennis greats hail Carlos Alcaraz after his memorbale Madrid Open triumph

Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz has become the cynosure of all eyes after his stunning triumph at the Madrid Open 2022. The 19-year-old defeated Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final on Monday (May 09) to claim his second Masters 1000 victory in 2022. Alcaraz beat his idola Rafael Nadal and world no.1 Novak Djokovic on his way to his maiden title in Madrid.

Alcaraz has had a sensational rise over the last few months as he continues to prove why he can be the next big thing in tennis. The Spanish teenager downed Nadal in the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open in a thrilling three-setter before beating the mighty Djokovic in the semi-final to set up mouth-watering final cash against Zverev.

Alcaraz was a no match for Olympic gold medallist Zverev and beat 6-3, 6-1 to earn his maiden win over the German in three attempts. Alcaraz is already making waves with his skills and talent and was hailed by many, including Djokovic, who lauded him for his temperament in the win against him in the semi-finals. The Serbian ace said Alcaarz deserved to win the title as he has been the best player this year.

"He definitely is special. Already he's breaking a lot of records as a teenager, winning two Masters events this year, a couple of [ATP] 500s. So far he's the best player in the world, no question, this year. The way he was dealing with the pressure. I mean, in our match a few days ago, how calm he was all the way, was impressive. He deserved to win the trophy," said Djokovic.

Also Read: Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz beats defending champion Alexander Zverev to clinch Madrid Open title

Winning against Nadal and Djokovic in the same tournament is crazy: Iga Swiatek

Alcaraz is the first player in the world to have defeated both Nadal and Djokovic in the same clay tournament. Reacting to his stunning feat, Iga Swiatek, the world no.1 women's tennis player heaped praise on the Spaniard. Swiatek said beating both Nadal and Djokovic in the same tournament is 'crazy'.

"I honestly didn't watch any matches, but I want to watch highlights for sure. I'm going to do that. I didn't have time because, like, last couple of days have been really busy for me in terms of practicing. I'm going to do that for sure because what he's doing is amazing. Yeah, wow, like winning against Rafa and Novak on the same tournament, just crazy," Swiatek said in a presser on Tuesday.

Also Read: Beating Nadal, Djokovic to winning Madrid Open: Meet Carlos Alcaraz, the new teen star on the block!

Here's how the tennis fraternity reacted to Carlos Alcaraz's Madrid Open win:

Several former and current tennis players took to social media to congratulate Alcaraz and react to his meteoric rise in the circuit. Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters compared Alcaraz's arrival to that of a young Nadal in 2005.

"So exciting to see another Spanish teenager work his way up in our sport. Takes me back to 04/05 when Rafa started his journey. So happy for Juan Carlos Ferrer. Congrats Carlos Alcaraz," she wrote in a tweet. Others too took to Twitter to hail the Spaniard.

So exciting to see another Spanish teenager work his way up in our sport. Takes me back to 04/05 when Rafa started his journey . So happy for @juankiferri , congrats @alcarazcarlos03 ! — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) May 7, 2022 ×

How much fun is it watching @alcarazcarlos03 play! Vamos Charlie!! — Sebastian Korda (@SebiKorda) May 7, 2022 ×

How long before he is number 1? https://t.co/i2c18sybRU — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) May 8, 2022 ×

With his Madrid Open victory, Alcaraz climbed to the sixth spot on the ATP men's singles rankings on Monday. He has now clinched four titles already this year and will be hoping to continue his stellar run on the court in the upcoming tournaments.