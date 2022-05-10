Beating Nadal, Djokovic to winning Madrid Open: Meet Carlos Alcaraz, the new teen star on the block!

Reliving Carlos' achievements in his brief career so far

Carlos stunned everyone and became the youngest player to reach the round 4 of US Open 2021 after emerging on top of the then World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set epic clash. Earlier in the year, Alcaraz had made his grand slam debut with Australian Open. He made it to round 2 of the showpiece event Down Under and the same fate followed for him in the Wimbledon whereas his run ended at the 3rd round in the French Open (where he became the youngest player to reach the R32 at Roland Garros since 1992).

Notably, Alcaraz is the fifth-youngest player to earn a win at all four Grand Slam tournaments. Bjorn Borg, Boris Becker, and Goran Ivanisevic are three of the four players to have earned the feat at a younger age.

With his aggression, strong forehand and covering the dimensions of the court, Alcaraz has been hailed by many and termed to be one of the next-big-things in men's tennis.

(Photograph:AFP)