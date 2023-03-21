'Not that I've only....': Venkatesh Prasad opens up on his criticism of KL Rahul on Twitter

KL Rahul scored a sublime 75 not out in India's first ODI win versus Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on March 17 (Friday). After a forgettable run in the Border-Gavaskar Test series, Rahul's return to form led to a sigh of relief for his supporters. In the recent past, a lot has been said and written on Rahul's form.

The former Indian vice-captain Rahul has been a part of international cricket since late 2014 and despite his occasional brilliance, the right-hander has still not been able to remain as consistent as he would have liked. Thus, it has led to severe criticism with former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad being quite vocal about Rahul's inconsistency. During the India-Australia Tests, Prasad's rant on Rahul went viral on Twitter and he also got engaged in a verbal spat with former Indian opener Aakash Chopra.

Recently, Prasad opened up on his criticism and said that 'it is not that I've only spoken about Rahul'.

'Few people have taken it very seriously and few have criticised'

"I've got nothing against anybody but it's just that whatever I feel I say it. Few people take it; few don't. It's up to them. It's not that I've only spoken about KL Rahul. I even expressed my opinion over Sarfaraz Ahmed as well who has been performing brilliantly. I have made sure that I didn't cross the line, as simple as that. Few people have taken it very seriously and few have criticised," Prasad told CNN News 18.

He further stated, "Look I've got great respect and regard to KL Rahul. I've seen him since his Under-16 days - almost for 15 years. Having followed and worked with him at different stages be in Karnataka, at NCA or with the Indian team. He was given a long rope and that's fair enough for the kind of potential that he has. But he has not lived up to the talent that he is there. I am sure it will get better in the next few months but having said that, I have not been harsh; I had to say what I felt."