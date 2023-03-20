'India have a point to prove': Md Hafeez on Rohit Sharma & Co.'s chances at 2023 ODI World Cup

Team India lost the second and penultimate ODI versus Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19). Mitchell Starc's five-fer bundled out India for a paltry 117 as Australia chased down the target with 234 balls to spare; levelling the series 1-1 before the final game on Wednesday (March 22).

India will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways and clinch the series as they continue their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held in India entirely in October-November. Rohit Sharma & Co., the No. 1 ranked ODI side, is one of the favourites for the marquee event, especially with them being the hosts. The last time the 50-over World Cup was held in India was in 2011, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also being the co-hosts, when MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue won the championship.

Although India will be strong contenders, Pakistan's former captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez feels the hosts are a strong outfit but lack in one aspect, i.e. of 'not able to perform in the big matches' and will have a point to prove to the world in the 2023 edition.

"Hot favourites are India. India have a big plus point because in the recent past, I feel like it started from the era of Ganguly. They have the mindset of a world-beater. From there, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli carried on. In the recent past, say in the last 10-12 years, wherever India are playing, they are considered as hot favourites. That is special from India," Hafeez said while speaking to Sports Tak on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket.

"And when the tournaments happen in India, when big matches happen in India, in bilateral series, oppositions have very little chance. Their success rate is very high. But, when big tournaments come, I think India are lacking in just one aspect. In the recent past, in ICC events, they are not able to perform in the big matches.

"You can describe it many ways, but the pressure of playing in knockout matches in ICC events, that is not there in bilateral series. It's quite similar to playing domestic cricket and international cricket. It's difficult to describe the pressure of playing in ICC knockout matches. India have not been able to handle that pressure in major events.

"They have lost crunch matches, against England they lost the semi-final. In 2017, in the Champions Trophy final, they lost. Then also, they were favourites. This is a pinching point as far as India are concerned. India now have a point to prove to the world. They should come and perform well in ICC major events," Hafeez added.

India's last ICC title, in the senior men's category, came in 2013 during the Champions Trophy in England and Wales.

On Babar Azam-led Pakistan's chances, the 42-year-old Hafeez stated, "Pakistan also will have their chances. They have one of the most versatile and lethal bowling attacks in the world. If you look at the fast-bowlers, they are match-winners. If you look at Shaheen Afridi, if he is fit and firing, the entire world wants to watch him in action. When you talk about spin-bowling, there are Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz. There is a new young pace-bowling talent in Ihsanullah, he can also bowl in excess of 150 kph and hit the good areas.