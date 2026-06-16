/'None of your business': Iran's Ramin Rezaeian dismisses national anthem boos after 2-2 draw against New Zealand

Iran goalscorer Ramin Rezaeian brushed aside questions about boos from Iranian diaspora protesters during the national anthem following Iran's 2-2 draw with New Zealand in Los Angeles on Monday (June 15). When asked about the vocal booing and whistling before kickoff, Rezaeian responded, "If there is any problem between us, it is our business, it is none of your business," said a brusque but polite Rezaeian.

“I respect you, but this is something between us and we're going to settle it, don't worry.” The match was played under heightened security as members of Los Angeles' large Iranian-American community voiced opposition to the Iranian government. Hundreds gathered outside the stadium, beating drums and chanting slogans against the national team, which critics claim serves as a propaganda tool for Tehran.

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The city, often referred to as "Tehrangeles," is home to the world's largest Iranian community outside Iran, including many who left the country around the 1979 Islamic Revolution and their descendants. Pre-revolution Iranian flags, commonly associated with anti-government protesters, were visible throughout the stadium. The national anthem was met with a mix of boos and cheers before the match.

Despite the political tensions, many fans inside the stadium loudly supported Iran during attacking moments. Speaking after the game, Rezaeian, who contributed a goal and an assist, declined to discuss the controversy further. "Actually we are here to answer football questions... you have to know, my people in Iran are so great, they are so good. Everyone in the world now knows about my people," he said.

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