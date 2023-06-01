'Nobody should've said anything': Gavaskar criticises Hardik for Mohit losing rhythm in IPL 2023 final over

IPL 2023 final ended in the early hours on Tuesday (May 30) with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerging on top of defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in a rain-marred contest. Being asked to bat first, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat rode on Shubman Gill's 39 (20), Wriddhiman Saha's 39-ball 54 and Sai Sudharsan's 47-ball 96 to post 214 for 4. In reply, CSK's run-chase was halted for more than two hours due to rain and wet outfield. After play resumed, CSK needed 171 in 15 overs.

Chennai rode on a bright start from Ruturaj Gaikwad (16-ball 26) and Devon Conway (25-ball 47) before cameos from Ajinkya Rahane (13-ball 27), Shivam Dube (21-ball 32 not out), Ambati Rayudu's 8-ball 18 and Ravindra Jadeja's 6-ball 15 propelled them to a stunning five-wicket win (DLS method) to clinch their fifth IPL title overall, most along with arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI).

Recently, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar blamed Hardik Pandya for GT losing the battle as his talk, along with head coach Ashish Nehra's message from the dugout, disrupted Mohit Sharma's flow in the last over when he made the equation tougher for CSK, needing 10 from 2 balls after they required 13 off last 6.

"He (Mohit) had bowled the first 3-4 delivery absolutely brilliantly. Then, for some strange reason, some water was sent to him. In the middle of the over, some drink was sent to him. Then Hardik Pandya came and spoke with him," Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

'Nobody should have said anything to him' Gavaskar added, "You know when a bowler is in that rhythm and he is mentally also there, nobody should have said anything to him. Maybe from a distance, they could have just said 'well bowled'. Going to them, talking to him - I do not think that was the right thing to do because suddenly, he was looking here and there. Till then, he was focused and I do not think what they did was the right idea. Because after that, he went for runs."

CSK were cruising towards the target before Mohammad Shami bowled a terrific penultimate over, conceding only eight. In need of 13 off 6 deliveries, Jadeja-Dube could not find the ropes with Mohit nailing four back-to-back yorkers. However, he missed his lengths on the final two balls after a talk with skipper Hardik and some message coming for him from Nehra in the GT dugout.