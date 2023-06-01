Shubman Gill's IPL 2023 was similar to Virat Kohli's 2016 run: Aakash Chopra heaps praise on GT opener

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition got over in the early hours on Tuesday (May 30) with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) edging past defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in an emphatic run-chase of 171, in 15 overs, after rain halted proceedings at the start of the second innings. Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and CSK invited GT to bat first. Gujarat rode on Shubman Gill's 20-ball 39, Wriddhiman Saha's 39-ball 54 and Sai Sudharsan's 47-ball 96 to post 214/4 before the Yellow Army got a revised target thanks to the rain break.

CSK rode on quickfire knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and unbeaten innings from Shivam Dube (21-ball 32*) and Ravindra Jadeja (6-ball 15 not out) to chase down the score on the last ball as GT were prevented from lifting their second title on the trot in as many seasons. Despite them finishing second, Gujarat had plenty of positives. Gill ended with 890 runs in 17 matches, including three tons and four fifties, to win the Orange Cap. Recently, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra lauded Gill and compared his season with Virat Kohli's unreal run in IPL 2016.

In IPL 2016, the then Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Kohli ended with 973 runs with four centuries and seven fifties at an average of 81.08. His tally remains the most runs scored by any batter in an IPL. However, Gill came close to Kohli's tally (second-most in a season) -- still falling short by 83 runs -- and Chopra lauded the youngster. 'This was a proper king-type season, similar to Virat Kohli's 2016 run' "Gill is absolutely thrilling. The last season was good but this was a wow season. He used to be called prince earlier, but he is no longer a prince, this was a proper king-type season. The domination we saw from Virat Kohli in 2016, this was that kind of a season," said Chopra on his Youtube channel.

"He just kept growing. In fact, that innings against Mumbai (129 off 60 balls in Qualifier 2), it was like a man possessed, that he cannot do anything wrong now. He was telling people where to bowl. The Narendra Modi Stadium is a huge stadium and the guy hit sixes there," Chopra added.