'No one is more disappointed than us' - Kohli pens down emotional note after India's dismal T20 WC

Virat Kohli-led Team India entered the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 edition being touted as one of the strongest contenders for the coveted title. However, the one-time winners lost two games in a row at the start of their campaign, which dented their overall run immensely. While India recovered and notched up two big wins before their final encounter, they bowed out as soon as New Zealand beat Afghanistan to become the second team from Pool B to qualify for the semi-finals (after Pakistan).

India were out of the semi-finals race with NZ securing 8 points as the Men in Blue could only manage 6 points overall following their last tie, versus Namibia on Monday evening (November 8). After India's untimely exit, Kohli shared a heartfelt note for Team India fans and promised that the team will bounce back emphatically going forward.

Kohli tweeted saying, "Together as one we set out to achieve our goal. Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side. The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all. We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind."

Following India's exit, Kohli's tenure as India's T20I captain also came to an end. He had already announced, in mid-September, that he will be leading India for the final time in the shortest format. After India's 9-wicket win over Namibia, Kohli said at the post-match presentation at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, "It's been a honor but things need to be kept at the right perspective. I felt this was the right time to manage my workload. It's been six or seven years of heavy workload and there is a lot of pressure. The guys have been fantastic, I know we haven't got the results here but we have played some really good cricket. The guys have really made my work easier."

Kohli led India in 50 matches overall, winning 32 and losing only 16 of them. He ended with a staggering win percentage of 64. Following India's T20 WC 2021 edition, head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure also came to an end and he will be replaced by former Indian captain Rahul Dravid, from the NZ home series in mid-November.