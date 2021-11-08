Bilateral success in SENA countries to run-machine as captain: Reliving Virat Kohli's T20I captaincy stint

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, Virat Kohli announced that he would step aside as India's captain from the shortest format in mid-September.
He tweeted saying, "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team."
"I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches, and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win. Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward."
"Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability."
Kohli's tenure as T20I captain lasted from early 2017 till the 2021 T20 WC.
(Photograph:AFP)
Home and away series triumphs vs daunting England
Under Kohli, India have achieved considerable success in the shortest format. One of their most memorable series triumphs came versus England, both away and at home (in early 2017 and 2021).
In 2018, India beat England 2-1 in their own soil whereas emerged on top of the 2016 runners-up by 2-1 and 3-2 in two close series played in Kohli & Co.'s backyard.
Kohli returned as the Player-of-the-Series in India's 3-2 win over England in early 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Virat Kohli-led India blanked New Zealand
Before the Kohli-era, India had never won a T20I versus the Kiwis. However, they turned it around in his leadership. In late 2017, India won a close T20I series versus the Black Caps at home.
In early 2020, Kohli & Co. went a step ahead as they blanked the Kiwis and whitewashed them in a five-match T20Is in Kane Williamson & Co.'s backyard.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kohli-led India dominate SA, AUS
Under his leadership, India also dominated the Proteas. In early 2018, India beat South Africa 2-1 in a three-match T20I series under Kohli (with Rohit Sharma leading in the final match).
Meanwhile, India and South Africa ended a three-match series 1-1, at home, in 2019 post the ODI World Cup. In addition, India won a three-match T20I series in Australia by 2-1 margin in late 2020.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kohli's India bully WI, SA
Under Kohli, India lost a one-off tie versus West Indies in mid-2017. However, they dominated both Windies and Sri Lanka from thereon.
Kohli-led India demolished Sri Lanka by 1-0 and 2-0 in mid-2017 and early 2020, respectively. On the other hand, they whitewashed the Windies 3-0 and beat them 2-1 in 2019 (both away and home, respectively).
(Photograph:AFP)
Second-most runs as T20I captain
Kohli excelled as a batsman while leading India in the shortest format. He ended his T20I captaincy tenure being the second-highest run-getter among captains, only behind Aaron Finch (1,719). In 49 matches, Kohli amassed 1,570 runs at 47.58 with a high-score of 94 not out (stats do not include his 50th and last game versus Namibia in the T20 WC).
(Photograph:AFP)
Staggering numbers as T20I captain
Kohli ended his T20I captaincy stint for Team India by leading them in 50 matches. Here's his overall numbers:
Matches led - 50
Won - 32 (including Super-Over wins)
Lost - 16
Win percentage - 64
He remains the only captain to win bilateral T20I series in SENA countries. Phew, this is SOME RECORD!!!