Virat Kohli, playing in the Ranji Trophy after more than a decade, requested chilli paneer for lunch on Day 1 of Delhi’s match against the Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Kohli, who adopted a vegan diet in 2018, had previously favoured chilli chicken before giving up non-vegetarian food to maintain fitness.

According to Sports Today, Kohli declined chhole poori and instead opted for kadhai chawal with his teammates and support staff, according to a Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official. Sanjay Jha, a long-time chef at the stadium’s canteen, shared his experience of Kohli’s food preferences over the years.

“I have been running this canteen for 25 years and have known Virat since his childhood. He used to eat here regularly and started his career from this ground, but he has remained humble. Even today, he interacts with us and the waiters like any other person,” Jha told Sports Today.

Jha recalled how Kohli used to enjoy chilli chicken and even recommended it to his teammates. “Now he prefers chole bhature or kadhi chawal. Once I asked if we should order food from outside, but he said he wanted to eat from our canteen itself,” he added.

Kohli had previously shared his diet details in 2021 during an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram, mentioning his intake of vegetables, eggs, coffee, quinoa, and spinach, along with a controlled portion of dosas.

On Thursday, January 30, Kohli marked his return to the Ranji Trophy, having last played in the tournament in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad. He arrived at the stadium on Tuesday, participating in fielding and running drills before taking the field for the match.