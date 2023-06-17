Nitin Menon likely to be part of Ashes officiating panel, says 'I have learned a lot about my own character'

India’s Nitin Menon could soon add another feather to his impressive cap as he could be seen officiating in the ongoing Ashes 2023 which kickstarted on Friday, June 16 at Edgbaston. Menon, the only International Cricket Council (ICC) elite umpire from India, is likely to be on the officiating bench for the final three matches of the age-old rivalry which is currently taking place in England. The 39-year-old has reflected on his experience in recent times has seen him travel to the T20 World Cup while also officiating in Test matches. Menon to be part of Ashes? "Leading the Indian international panel of umpires at home has also been a big responsibility. I did not have a lot of experience initially (when he entered ICC elite panel) but the last three years has helped me grow as an umpire," Menon said in an exclusive chat with PTI.

Speaking on his experience, Menon talked about his travels to Australia while he was also officiating in Dubai. He could now become the first Indian umpire to officiate in an Ashes contest while he faces tough international competition from others.

"It has been an amazing experience working in the Indian sub-continent in the first two years, doing Test matches and then getting to officiate in T20 World Cups in Australia and Dubai. I work with the best match officials and players, which has added to my umpiring experience. I have learned a lot about my character, how I behave under pressure, so lots of positives,” Menon said in the interview.

ALSO READ | Pakistan's involvement in ODI World Cup in LIMBO after Najam Sethi's latest comment Menon’s recent experience The former Madhya Pradesh batter has now got ICC tournament experience having participated in the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2022 edition in Australia. He traveled to England during their home series against South Africa last year and was seen taking the task. He has so far managed 15 Tests, 24 ODIs, and 20 T20 Internationals ever since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world.

"When India play in India there is a lot of hype, a lot of big stars in the Indian team, they always try to create pressure on you, they always try to get those 50-50 decisions in favour of them but if we are in control of ourselves under pressure, then we don't focus on what they are trying to do,” Menon added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE