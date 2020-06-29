Nitin Menon included in ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for 2020-21, third Indian to achieve the landmark

India’s Nitin Menon has been inducted in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the 2020-21 season following the annual review and selection process conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The 36-year-old becomes the youngest umpire in the panel and has already officiated in three Tests, 24 ODIs and 16 T20Is.

Menon replaces England’s’ Nigel Llong while becoming the third from his country to make to the panel after Srinivas Venkartaghavan and Sundaram Ravi.

A selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice (Chairman), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon, picked Menon, who was earlier part of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires.

"The feeling has yet to sink in" - Nitin Menon

"It’s a great honour and matter of pride for me to be named in the Elite panel. To be officiating regularly along with the leading umpires and referees of the world is something that I always dreamt of and the feeling has yet to sink in,” said Nitin Menon after being inducted in ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the 2020-2021 season.

"Having already officiated in Tests, ODIs and T20Is as well as in ICC events, I understand the great responsibility that comes with the job. I look forward to the challenges and will do my best at every opportunity I get. I also feel this is a responsibility on me to take Indian umpires forward and help them by sharing my experiences.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, BCCI and ICC for their support and believing in my ability over the years. I would also like to thank my family for their sacrifices and unconditional support throughout my career."

The other members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires are Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker and Joel Wilson.

