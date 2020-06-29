West Indies players to don 'Black Lives Matter' logo during England Test series

The West Indies cricket team will sport a ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo on the collars of their shirt in the impending three-match Test series against England, starting July 8, in a bid to protest against racism in sports.

Windies skipper Jason Holder, who has supported the cause has come forward after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as he said in a statement on Sunday: “We believe we have a duty to show solidarity and also to help raise awareness.”

The ICC-approved logo, which is designed by Alisha Hosanna, will be the logo donned by all 20 Premier League football clubs since the resumption of the league earlier in June.

“This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team,” Holder said. “We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality. As a group of young men, we know of the rich and diverse history of West Indies cricket and we know we are guardians of the great game for generation to come.”

Holder, who wants racism to be at par with doping and corruption, said they arrived at the decision after giving it a strong thought while adding there must be equality and unity in all fronts.

“We did not take our decision lightly. We know what it is for people to make judgments because of the colour of our skin, so we know what it feels like, this goes beyond the boundary. There must be equality and there must be unity. Until we get that as people, we cannot stop,” he said. “We have to find some way to have equal rights and people must not be viewed differently because of the colour of their skin or ethnic background.”

The Windies players are expected to don the logos for the first time in the four-day practice match at the Old Trafford, starting Monday. The Test series, which will also be the resumption of international cricket after a prolonged break due to COVID-19 pandemic, will commence at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 8.