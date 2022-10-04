Nick Kyrgios seeking to have assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios is seeking to have an assault charge against him dismissed on mental health grounds. Kyrgios has been charged with common assault in relation to an incident that took place in January last year. Kyrgios was accused of assault by his former girlfriend.

On Tuesday, the tennis star's lawyer, Michael Kuklies Smith appeared in the Australian Capital Territory magistrates court and requested an adjournment to have time to prepare the forensic mental reports on his client. The adjournment was reportedly granted by the court.

As per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the court considered the request and adjourned the case on mental health grounds. The case is likely to be heard in court again in February next year. Kyrgios' lawyers had applied to have the matter dismissed under a section of the local crimes act.

The act gives magistrates the power to dismiss a charge against an accused if they are satisfied that the accused is mentally impaired. Kyrgios in February this year, took to Instagram to open up on battling depression and substance abuse during the Australian Open in 2019.

Kyrgios was charged with assault after a complaint by his former partner Chiara Passari in December 2021. Kyrgios, who is currently competing at the Japan Open, was not present in the court on Tuesday as his lawyers sought an adjournment pertaining to his mental health issues.

Kyrgios was set to appear in court during a hearing in July this year, however, the case was later adjourned to August before it was pushed by another six weeks.

(With agency inputs)