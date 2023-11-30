NY Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers closes in on improbable early return, joins practice 11 weeks after surgery

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is closing in on making an improbable early comeback after he returned to practice on Wednesday on a limited basis. It is to be noted that the veteran made a return exactly 11 weeks after surgery to repair a torn Achilles. The 39-year-old Rodgers was cleared for "functional football activity" but not contact, as per coach Robert Saleh. While fans have been optimistic of Rodgers' quick return, seeing his massive progress, Saleh has stated that it is still too early to say whether he will play again this season.

Talking about Rodgers' return to practice, he kept it light and took part in a series of quarterback drills during the open portion of practice. Later on, the experienced campaigner followed it up with some dropbacks, throwing passes to receivers (without defenders) and also jogged lightly between periods to different areas of the field.

Notably, the Jets have 21 days to decide whether to activate Rodgers from injured reserve. The period will end on Dec 20 and, hence, a call will be made sooner than later. Rodgers is targetting for a return in his side's face-off versus the Washington Commanders -- which will be held on Dec 16. Hence, a final decision is expected to be out really soon.

Saleh made it clear that "there's no added risk" to having Rodgers participate in this manner. The quarterback has been cleared by team doctors and Los Angeles-based surgeon Neal ElAttrache, who is keeping a close tab on his rehabilitation from a distance. Rodgers has a detailed regimen to follow which will also intensify in the coming weeks before a call is made on his return.