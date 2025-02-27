The National Football League (NFL) is thinking to bring major changes in the overtime rules starting next season. The changes, however, will be done only in regular season and not in post season. These supposed changes will be regarding the possession of the ball for the team that loses the toss.

If NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent's words are to be believed, then the league's Competition Committee is thinking about giving possession to both teams if a regular season goes in overtime - just like the playoff games.

"The NFL will review overtime rules, noting there’s been an uptick in the number of victories for teams that receive the opening kick in OT. (Dynamic kickoff could be a factor here.) Possible the postseason OT rules (guaranteed possession for both teams) could be apply to reg season," reported NFL Network Mark Garafolo.

As of now, there is a coin toss between the teams if the game goes in OT and the winning team gets possession. If they manage to score on their first drive, they win the game - not even giving a chance to the second team.

In postseason, both teams get at least one possession each, and if they both score, then the team that scored the next touchdown wins—a rather fair practice.

Eagles clear stance on visiting White House

Super Bowl LIX winners Philadelphia Eagles have clarified their official stance on whether or not they'll be going to the White House. The team, on Monday (Feb 24), informed reporters following a meeting that they'd be happy to visit the President in the White House if invited.

The White House or President Donald Trump, however, have not extended any such invitation yet. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking forward to it.

An invitation was given to the Eagles following their 2018 Super Bowl victory, but after many players refused to go, the White House took down the invitation.