NFL: Free agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue joining Chicago Bears for an impressive one-year deal

Free agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is on the verge of signing an impressive one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears. It seems that Ngakoue has pulled off a superb deal as his contract includes $10 million in guaranteed money, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The alliance with the Bears will be Ngakoue's fifth team since the start of the 2020 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reacted to Ngakoue's signing and tweeted, "The Bears are signing former Colts star pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to a 1-year, $10.5M deal, sources say, giving them a weapon off the edge they've been seeking. Ngakoue has never played for Matt Eberflus, but he's played in his system before. It should be seamless."

Talking about the 28-year-old Ngakoue, he was with Jacksonville for four years before the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him during the 2020 off-season. After this, he was traded to Minnesota in August 2020, where he featured in six games moving to Baltimore prior to the trade deadline. This was followed by one-year stints in Las Vegas and Indianapolis, in 2021 and 2022, however, his performances remained at par.

Ngakoue has 65 sacks, 135 quarterback hits, 31 forced fumbles and 65 tackles for loss in his career. With an impressive deal under his belt for the Bears, it looks like a win-win situation for both parties. The youngster will be looking forward to adding more value to the Bears and also for a longer run with the Bears.

