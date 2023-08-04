Teenager D Gukesh surpasses idol Viswanathan Anand, becomes top-ranked Indian in chess charts

After moving past Azerbaijan's Misratdin Iskandaroz, in the second round at the World Cup, the 17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh has achieved a big feat. Gukesh has surpassed his idol, Viswanathan Anand, in the live world rankings by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and, thus, ended the veteran's 36-year-long stay. Talking about Gukesh, the teenager dominated proceedings versus Iskandarov and wrapped up the contest in just 44 moves. Following this, his latest gain of 2.5 rating points elevated his live rating to 2755.9, overtaking Anand's rating of 2754.0.

With this, Gukesh has now moved to the ninth position in the world live rankings, with the five-time World Champion Anand being pushed to the tenth spot. After his win, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) tweeted, "Gukesh D won again today and has overcome Viswanathan Anand in live rating! There is still almost a month till the next official FIDE rating list on September 1, but it's highly likely that the 17-year-old will be making it to top 10 in the world as the highest-rated Indian player."

To this, M.K. Stalin -- Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister -- replied by saying, "Congratulations Grandmaster @DGukesh on your incredible achievement of entering the top 10 of world (FIDE) rankings for the first time. Your determination and skill have propelled you to the top echelon of chess, making you the highest-rated Indian player. Your achievement is an inspiration to young talents everywhere and a proud moment for Tamil Nadu!"

BRIGHT FUTURE AHEAD

It is to be noted that Anand first broke into the top 10 for the first time in 1991. He has remained India's top-ranked player since January 1987. However, the last few years have given India a lot of rising chess players such as Gukesh, GM R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, etc. Thus, the future certainly looks bright for India.

Talking about Gukesh, if the youngster maintains his lead over Anand until September 1, he will be the first Indian to surpass Anand in the FIDE world rankings since Pravin Thipsay in July 1986. Gukesh will next lock horns with compatriot S L Narayanan in the third round of the World Cup.

