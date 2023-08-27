NFL: Aaron Rodgers 'felt butterflies' as he scores on debut in Jets' final preseason game vs Giants

Aaron Rodgers made his much-awaited debut for the New York Jets in the final preseason game against the New York Giants. While the game was at Giants' home, there were many Jets fans in the stands. The fans also gave the 39-year-old quarterback a standing ovation as he stepped on the field. Speaking of the experience in his first preseason game since 2018, Rodgers said he had 'butterflies in his stomach.'

"Yeah, I had some butterflies, for sure," he said. "I think that's always normal. The first time I step on the field, it's the standard, whether it's year one playing the San Diego Chargers or year 19 in the preseason."

He played a total nine snaps and completed 5 out of 8 passes. He started with a completion to wide receiver Garrett Wilson and finished the night with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Wilson only as the Jets took 7-0 lead. He threw for a total of 47 yards on the night before spending rest of the game on the sidelines.

During his time on the field, Rodgers did fall once on a third down but recovered quickly and threw the ball before hitting grass. Speaking about the play, Jets coach Robert Saleh wasn't much worried about Rodgers falling and said 'he needs the action.'

"It was good for him; he needs that," Saleh said. "He needs a little bit of that action. It shows he's still got mobility, he's still got legs. We've been seeing it all camp."

The Jets won the game 32-24 and Rodgers summed up his nigh succinctly, saying: "I got in, didn't get hurt, scored. A good night."

Rodgers will be playing for the second team in the NFL this season after being with the Green Bay Packers for first 18 years of his career since starting in 2005.

