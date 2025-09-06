/Neymar set to inherit $1.1 billion fortune as footballer named sole heir by mystery Brazilian businessman - Report

Brazilian football superstar Neymar could be landing a huge chunk of cash after reports have emerged that the Brazilian could land a jaw-dropping $1.1 billion. Neymar, 33, who has carried the burden of expectations for his nation of delivering a World Cup title, has been named heir by a mystery Brazilian businessman. Already a million-dollar asset, Neymar is the world’s most expensive player, having joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, but could now pocket a huge sum after being named heir.

Neymar to pocket $1.1 billion?

According to reports from RIC, Neymar has been named legal heir to the businessman and legal proceedings have already started in June in Porto Alegre. While there has been no confirmation from the player and the businessman’s side, the assets are believed to be over one billion, making Neymar the richest footballer in the world. He is currently earning a whopping $30 million per year, having signed a contract with Puma in 2020.

Neymar also earned millions in bonuses when he signed for PSG in 2017 and was on a reported salary of $25 million when he joined the French club. He was on the same play slab when he joined Al-Hilal on a free transfer in 2023. The striker joined Barcelona in 2013 from Santos, where he had inherited millions.

If all goes to plan, Neymar could become the richest player in terms of net worth, surpassing the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have valuations in the billions.

Neymar to play in 2026 World Cup?

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than a year away, Neymar would like to be in the thick of things. Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that Neymar will be in the plans for the World Cup if he is fit. However, he is not part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September, having sustained a small injury.