/From Neymar to Kylian Mbappe, 5 most expensive transfers in football history

From Neymar to Kylian Mbappe, here is a look at five most expensive transfers in football history. The list also features the likes of Philippe Coutinho, João Félix and Enzo Fernández.
Brazilian forward Neymar was at the peak of his power in 2017 when Paris Saint-Germain decided to break the bank for him. PSG paid Barcelona a whopping $258 million to acquire the services of the Brazilian, helping the club win the Ligue 1 title on multiple occasions.
PSG broke the bank again in 2018 when they converted Kylian Mbappe’s loan move into a permanent one, paying a whopping $209. The striker would help PSG reach the final of the 2020 Champions League and win multiple Ligue 1 titles.
Brazilian winger Philippe Coutinho was brought in to replace Neymar in January 2018 as Barcelona paid an eyebrow-raising $169 million to Liverpool. Coutinho would be a huge flop at the club and was sent on loan to multiple clubs, including Bayern Munich and Aston Villa.
Portugal forward João Felix became the most expensive teenager when he completed his move from Benfica to Atlético Madrid in 2019. Felix enjoyed a good spell at the start of his career, but was soon out of favour as his form took a hit.
A World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, Enzo Fernández’s stock skyrocketed as he made his switch to Chelsea in January 2023. Chelsea paid a whopping $141 million to get the services of the player from Benfica.