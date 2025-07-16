LOGIN
From Neymar to Kylian Mbappe, 5 most expensive transfers in football history

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 14:42 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 14:42 IST

From Neymar to Kylian Mbappe, here is a look at five most expensive transfers in football history. The list also features the likes of Philippe Coutinho, João Félix and Enzo Fernández. 

1. Neymar (Barcelona to PSG) - $258 million
1. Neymar (Barcelona to PSG) - $258 million

Brazilian forward Neymar was at the peak of his power in 2017 when Paris Saint-Germain decided to break the bank for him. PSG paid Barcelona a whopping $258 million to acquire the services of the Brazilian, helping the club win the Ligue 1 title on multiple occasions.

2. Kylian Mbappe (Monaco to PSG) - $209 million
2. Kylian Mbappe (Monaco to PSG) - $209 million

PSG broke the bank again in 2018 when they converted Kylian Mbappe’s loan move into a permanent one, paying a whopping $209. The striker would help PSG reach the final of the 2020 Champions League and win multiple Ligue 1 titles.

3. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool to Barcelona) - $169 million
3. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool to Barcelona) - $169 million

Brazilian winger Philippe Coutinho was brought in to replace Neymar in January 2018 as Barcelona paid an eyebrow-raising $169 million to Liverpool. Coutinho would be a huge flop at the club and was sent on loan to multiple clubs, including Bayern Munich and Aston Villa.

4. João Félix (Benfica to Atlético Madrid) - $146 million
4. João Félix (Benfica to Atlético Madrid) - $146 million

Portugal forward João Felix became the most expensive teenager when he completed his move from Benfica to Atlético Madrid in 2019. Felix enjoyed a good spell at the start of his career, but was soon out of favour as his form took a hit.

5. Enzo Fernández (Benfica to Chelsea) - $141 million
5. Enzo Fernández (Benfica to Chelsea) - $141 million

A World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, Enzo Fernández’s stock skyrocketed as he made his switch to Chelsea in January 2023. Chelsea paid a whopping $141 million to get the services of the player from Benfica.

